Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,907 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.73% of The India Fund worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The India Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The India Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund Stock Performance

IFN opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

