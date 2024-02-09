Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILTB opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

