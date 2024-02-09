Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

