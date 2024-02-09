Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

