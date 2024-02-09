Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

Shell stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.