Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

SRLN stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

