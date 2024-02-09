Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $105.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

