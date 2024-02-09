Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,232 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period.

IMCG opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

