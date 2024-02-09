Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $423.06 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

