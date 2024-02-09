Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,082 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

BSCP opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

