Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 12,501 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 726.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

