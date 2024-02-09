Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 13,879 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 165,517 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after buying an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 65,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,238,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $79.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.