Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

