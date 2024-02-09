Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 27,450 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $189.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $125.09 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

