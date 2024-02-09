Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,620.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,318.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,076.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

