Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 2.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,394.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.