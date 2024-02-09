ATS (TSE:ATS) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Cormark

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

ATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.57.

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$55.19 on Thursday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.65.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

