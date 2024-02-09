Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,057 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 672.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day moving average of $221.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

View Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.