Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 12,407 Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of LQDI stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.0967 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

