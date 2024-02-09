Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

TSCO opened at $231.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average is $212.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

