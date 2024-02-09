Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.22% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 57.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USL stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

