Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $435.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $448.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

