Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.