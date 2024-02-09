Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $929,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GJUL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.