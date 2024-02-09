Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 13,993 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.43.
About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.