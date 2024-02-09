Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 13,993 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.