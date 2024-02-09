Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,415,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,402,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 408,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

