Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Partners by 211.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $212,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Stock Performance

GLP opened at $46.92 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 71.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,968.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

