Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
BATS:PAVE opened at $35.88 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
