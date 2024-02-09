Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,517,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

