Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $285.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise traded as high as $269.42 and last traded at $268.18, with a volume of 194051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.46.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 517,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

