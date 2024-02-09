AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.21.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.57%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.