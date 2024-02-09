Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.45. 46,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 350,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZTA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Azenta by 115.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Azenta by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 530,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

