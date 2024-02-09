B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 442 ($5.54) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77). The stock has a market cap of £164.47 million, a PE ratio of 660.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 437.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 399.27.

In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44). In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44). Also, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £7,489.08 ($9,388.34). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,543. Corporate insiders own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

