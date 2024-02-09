B. Riley Comments on Altus Power, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Altus Power alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $958.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,000 shares of company stock worth $1,168,230. 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $5,298,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.