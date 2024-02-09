B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.60 to C$3.40. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 458609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTO. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.49.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3413063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

