Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Price Performance
Balanced Commercial Property stock opened at GBX 77.10 ($0.97) on Friday. Balanced Commercial Property has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £540.88 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Balanced Commercial Property
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.