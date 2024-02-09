Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property stock opened at GBX 77.10 ($0.97) on Friday. Balanced Commercial Property has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £540.88 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

