Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 3.5 %

BBD opened at $2.73 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,605,000 after buying an additional 19,404,902 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after buying an additional 10,885,211 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 31,742,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,465,000 after buying an additional 926,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,858,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after buying an additional 681,532 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

