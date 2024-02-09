Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 on April 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.