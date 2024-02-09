Bank of America Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Neutral

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.52.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $159.47 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

