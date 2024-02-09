Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

