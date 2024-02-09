Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,525 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,885 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,245,947 shares of company stock valued at $174,262,795 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.