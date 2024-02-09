Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $272.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $275.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

