Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,900,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,690,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after buying an additional 632,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $45.89 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

