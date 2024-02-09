Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.68 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

