Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 153,103 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

