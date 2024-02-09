Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 120 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,478.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,438.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,406.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,552.00.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.