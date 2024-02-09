Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 249 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.63.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

