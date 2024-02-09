Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 253 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $430.67 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

