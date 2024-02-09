Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,568 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vale were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.