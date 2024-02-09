Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,361 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,847 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

